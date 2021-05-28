Nebraska State Patrol reminds truckers of state, federal COVID-19 exemption changes

With the end of COVID-19 executive orders in Nebraska, the State Patrol is reminding owners and operators of commercial trucking vehicles of the status of state and federal exemptions.

“The trucking industry has been immeasurably vital during the pandemic,” said Capt. Dan Doggett, commander of the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division. “From hauling PPE, to cleaning supplies, to food, and eventually vaccine shipments, our partners in the trucking industry have been a big part of getting through the pandemic.”

This week, Gov. Pete Ricketts rescinded several executive orders that had been part of Nebraska’s response to the pandemic. With that rescission, state statutes related to the trucking industry, such as weight regulations, are now back in effect. The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division will be working cooperatively with the trucking industry and drivers during the transitional period, according to a press release from the patrol.

Emergency measures authorized by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration remain. The FMCSA Emergency Declaration exemption is limited to:

» Livestock and livestock feed.

» Medical supplies and equipment related to testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19.