Nebraska State Patrol will be on patrol during Independence Day weekend

State troopers will be on patrol across Nebraska this weekend, working to keep Nebraskans and visitors safe during the Independence Day weekend.

“This weekend is setting up to be filled with great food, friends and fireworks,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we gather to celebrate our nation’s independence, we ask that you do so safely, including on your travels to and from gatherings.”

Troopers will be monitoring for impaired driving on roadways throughout Nebraska, including patrolling several state recreation areas, according to a press release.

Troopers will partner with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for specific efforts around Lake McConaughy Saturday through Monday. This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $17,700 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

The patrol reminds all motorists that if alcohol is part of your plans for Fourth of July parties, you should also make plans to have a safe ride home. In addition, the patrol encourages safety around fireworks. Nebraskans can get information on fireworks safety and changes to Nebraska fireworks laws from the state fire marshal.

Any motorist who needs help on the road can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 to speak directly with a dispatcher.