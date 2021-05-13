Nebraska State Patrol's improved fingerprinting process saves time and money

The Nebraska State Patrol has implemented a new online system designed to make the fingerprinting process easier and more efficient for customers throughout the state.

The improved system allows customers to book an appointment, provide the necessary demographic information and make payments, all through NSP’s secure online system. A pilot program of the new process has reduced the average time of a fingerprinting appointment by approximately 50%, according to a press release from the State Patrol. The reduced appointment time has allowed NSP to add fingerprinting appointments at all offices around the state, meaning the wait time for an appointment is also reduced.

“Our team has worked hard on this new system, with the goal of making the fingerprinting process easier for our customers in all parts of the state,” said Col. John Bolduc, patrol superintendent. “The positive results of the pilot program are already being duplicated with statewide implementation.”