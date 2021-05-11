Nebraska state senators send cattle-brand reform bill to final reading

State senators have sent a cattle brand-reform bill partly reflecting industrywide meetings last fall in North Platte to the final stage of consideration.
Lawmakers sent Legislative Bill 572 to final reading on a voice vote Monday after adopting two technical amendments.
The bill retains its narrowed scope after Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran’s efforts to address statewide brand-inspection issues drew fire from several major feedlots.
The Agriculture Committee chairman had led three “working group” meetings including cattle and dairy growers and feedlot and sale-barn owners. They included October and November meetings at North Platte Community College.
Proposed cattle-inspection language affecting registered feedlots was dropped before senators gave 26-4 initial approval to LB 572 on March 22.
The bill’s final version would add new language on use of “non-visual identifiers” to prove ownership while retaining Nebraska’s emphasis on physical brands.
LB 572 also says calves of milk-producing cows would be inspected when dairies sell them at 30 days old or younger to be raised for beef.
Halloran’s revised bill also includes a first-round amendment by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard making it a felony to remove, transfer or alter electronic ownership tags.
That amendment also would make Nebraska Brand Committee members subject to legislative confirmation and fine those who knowingly move uninspected cattle outside Nebraska’s brand inspection area.
Erdman and Gering Sen. John Stinner both offered and withdrew amendments Monday that would have called for studies of making brand inspections voluntary instead of mandatory.
In other recent Unicameral action on bills by west central Nebraska lawmakers:
» Senators agreed 37-0 Tuesday to propose extending a tax-credit program for beginning farmers and livestock producers as part of a larger Revenue Committee bill.
Their vote amended LB 432 to add the language of Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ LB 254. It puts off the program’s expiration from 2022 to 2025.
Senators moved on to other business before reaching a second-round vote on LB 432.
» Gov. Pete Ricketts last week signed two bills involving measures introduced by Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango.
LB 616 would change legal provisions involving abandoned motor vehicles. LB 507, an omnibus Natural Resources Committee bill, includes Hughes bills adjusting language governing the Water Sustainability Fund (LB 190) and redefining who can cast votes in elections for officers in some irrigation districts (LB 191).
