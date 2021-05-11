Nebraska state senators send cattle-brand reform bill to final reading

State senators have sent a cattle brand-reform bill partly reflecting industrywide meetings last fall in North Platte to the final stage of consideration.

Lawmakers sent Legislative Bill 572 to final reading on a voice vote Monday after adopting two technical amendments.

The bill retains its narrowed scope after Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran’s efforts to address statewide brand-inspection issues drew fire from several major feedlots.

The Agriculture Committee chairman had led three “working group” meetings including cattle and dairy growers and feedlot and sale-barn owners. They included October and November meetings at North Platte Community College.

Proposed cattle-inspection language affecting registered feedlots was dropped before senators gave 26-4 initial approval to LB 572 on March 22.

The bill’s final version would add new language on use of “non-visual identifiers” to prove ownership while retaining Nebraska’s emphasis on physical brands.

LB 572 also says calves of milk-producing cows would be inspected when dairies sell them at 30 days old or younger to be raised for beef.