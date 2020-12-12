NET to broadcast 2019 All-State Concerts

LINCOLN — NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR stations, will broadcast a recording of performances by the state’s most talented high school musicians. “2019 Nebraska All State Concert” premieres at 4 p.m. CT Dec. 27 on NET’s World television channel.
Each year, the Nebraska Music Education Association provides an opportunity for high school students to participate in an all-state honor ensemble. They gather in Lincoln for the NMEA All-State Conference to rehearse together and perform at the Lied Center.
“2019 Nebraska All State Concert” repeats at 7 p.m. CT Dec. 29 on NET World.
