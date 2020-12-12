 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NET to broadcast 2019 All-State Concerts
0 comments

NET to broadcast 2019 All-State Concerts

  • 0

LINCOLN — NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR stations, will broadcast a recording of performances by the state’s most talented high school musicians. “2019 Nebraska All State Concert” premieres at 4 p.m. CT Dec. 27 on NET’s World television channel.

Each year, the Nebraska Music Education Association provides an opportunity for high school students to participate in an all-state honor ensemble. They gather in Lincoln for the NMEA All-State Conference to rehearse together and perform at the Lied Center.

“2019 Nebraska All State Concert” repeats at 7 p.m. CT Dec. 29 on NET World.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News