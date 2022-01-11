New award recognizes safety, wellness in businesses

The Nebraska Safety Council, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and the Healthier Workforce Center, a National Institute of Safety and Health Center of Excellence, announced a new award to recognize businesses with integrated safety and wellness programs, according to a press release.

The Worker 360° Award is administered locally by the Nebraska Safety Council and is open to all organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

Three levels of the award are available to businesses. The Bronze Award recognizes businesses that have both safety and wellness programs. Basic structure, training and record keeping is required with no deaths this past year. The Silver Award steps up the program. Actual results can be measured and again, no deaths during the past year. The Gold Award is a high-level award. Full program integration, return on investment and outstanding metrics must have been achieved during the past year.

All awards do not use illness or days away from work due to COVID-19.