New Nebraska DMV service tracks driver’s license and ID deliveries

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has launched an online service that tracks the production and mailing status of driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The new service allows customers who have ordered a new license or state ID card to track it in transit. After applying for a new document, customers will be able to see online when their document has been printed and mailed. Once a document has been mailed, expect it to arrive within 10 days via the U.S. Postal Service.

The service can be accessed at the DMV website, dmv.nebraska.gov, and instructions will be provided to all applicants on their temporary document. The information will be accessible for 90 days, so those who apply for multiple documents may see more than one listed online.

Previously, the only way to check on the mailing status of a license was to contact the DMV directly during business hours.

Since the service was launched about a month ago, more than 4,000 customers have already taken advantage of it, according to the DMV.