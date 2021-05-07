No health alerts issued yet as NDEE begins weekly public lake sampling

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and its partners have begun weekly sampling of public lakes across Nebraska. This year’s sampling began this week, and no health alerts were issued.

This sampling will test for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, and E. coli bacteria at 53 public recreational lakes from May through September.

In coordination with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the state will issue health alerts for HABs when test results indicate the toxin microcystin are at levels above 8 parts per billion.

Lake samples are typically collected on Mondays and results are posted to NDEE’s website at deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw/ on Fridays.

NDEE’s sampling partners include the Central District Health Department, Nebraska Public Power District, Upper Republican Natural Resources District, Lower Republican NRD, South Platte NRD, Middle Niobrara NRD, Lower Loup NRD, Nemaha NRD, Lower Elkhorn NRD and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.