 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Platte's new state senator will work out of Groene's former officer in State Capitol

  • 0

Newly appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte will work out of the State Capitol office vacated by former Sen. Mike Groene.

Jacobson, who was sworn in Wednesday to complete Groene’s term, said he was given his predecessor’s first-floor office in Room 1302.

“Given the lateness of the session, I don’t think they want the senators shuffling around,” he told The Telegraph Wednesday afternoon.

The 49 senators’ State Capitol offices typically are assigned by seniority, although leaders of committees generally occupy larger suites to house both their personal and committee staff members.

Jacobson’s office telephone number, 402-471-2729, was also Groene’s number.

He said Groene’s legislative aide, Joe Murray, has agreed to serve as his aide for the rest of the 60-day 2022 session.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News