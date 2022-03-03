NorthWestern Corporation aims for net zero carbon emissions by 2050

BUTTE, Mont. — NorthWestern Corporation, which operates Northwestern Energy in Nebraska, Montana and South Dakota, plans to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In a media release issued on Thursday, the company — which has an office in North Platte — said approximately 56% of its customers’ energy was provided from carbon-free resources in 2021, and his invested in a natural gas system to reduce methane and carbon emissions. Northwest Corp. said it also is working toward a more efficient, reliable and flexible energy grid, and making energy efficiency efforts to reduce customer demands.

“NorthWestern Energy begins this transition to an even cleaner energy future building on the considerable progress we have already made,” Brian Bird, NorthWestern Energy’s president and chief operating officer said in the release. “Our total portfolio of electric generation is 56% carbon free, which is higher than the electric utility average of about 40%.

“We have the tremendous honor to be the stewards of this critical energy infrastructure that delivers safe and reliable energy to our region,” Bird said. “Now is the time to raise the bar and start the transition to Net Zero by 2050.”

The release highlighted NorthWestern Energy’s efforts for reduced emissions from the company’s electric generation resources over the past decade with primarily carbon-free hydro and wind resources.

NorthWestern Energy’s new on-demand natural gas plants in South Dakota and planned natural gas plant in Montana provide on-demand resources to support the variability of wind and solar projects and to help meet extended periods of peak demand.

In its natural gas operation, the company is making changes to reduce methane emission 30% by 2030 from a 2020 base. New technologies and additional pipeline infrastructure investments will be used to achieve Net Zero by 2050.