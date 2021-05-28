NorthWestern Energy natural gas rates in Nebraska to increase after cold February

Beginning in June, NorthWestern Energy customers will see higher natural gas costs resulting from the severe cold weather in February.

The extreme weather that gripped the Midwest the week of Feb. 15 brought temperatures that were far below normal. Record energy demand throughout the Midwest caused natural gas prices to spike.

NorthWestern Energy and other Nebraska energy companies worked with the Nebraska Public Service Commission to address the impact on Nebraskans’ natural gas bills. NorthWestern Energy provides natural gas service to customers in Alda, Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte.

The higher cost of natural gas purchased during the energy emergency will apply over the next 24 months to customer bills, according to a press release from NorthWestern.

Customers will see the increase reflected within the item on their bill labeled “Purchase Gas Commodity.” NorthWestern Energy’s rate to deliver natural gas to customers is unchanged.

For the average residential customer, the annual increase is estimated to be $205. For the average small commercial customer, the annual increase is estimated to be $735.