NorthWestern Energy natural gas rates in Nebraska to increase after cold February

Beginning in June, NorthWestern Energy customers will see higher natural gas costs resulting from the severe cold weather in February.
The extreme weather that gripped the Midwest the week of Feb. 15 brought temperatures that were far below normal. Record energy demand throughout the Midwest caused natural gas prices to spike.
NorthWestern Energy and other Nebraska energy companies worked with the Nebraska Public Service Commission to address the impact on Nebraskans’ natural gas bills. NorthWestern Energy provides natural gas service to customers in Alda, Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte.
The higher cost of natural gas purchased during the energy emergency will apply over the next 24 months to customer bills, according to a press release from NorthWestern.
Customers will see the increase reflected within the item on their bill labeled “Purchase Gas Commodity.” NorthWestern Energy’s rate to deliver natural gas to customers is unchanged.
For the average residential customer, the annual increase is estimated to be $205. For the average small commercial customer, the annual increase is estimated to be $735.
NorthWestern encourages anyone concerned about their ability to pay a higher energy bill to contact its customer service department. More information is available, including information about payment arrangements and links to payment assistance programs in Nebraska, at https://www.northwesternenergy.com/account-services/account-payment-options/payment-options.
Why did the weather impact natural gas prices?
Natural gas is a commodity purchased from a competitive market. NorthWestern Energy uses historical use data and forecasts to purchase natural gas when prices are low for use by customers when prices and demand are higher.
In mid-February, extreme temperatures throughout the entire Midwest caused historical demand for energy. Freezing temperatures were recorded from Texas to Canada. Much of the natural gas that serves the Midwest is produced in Texas, Wyoming and North Dakota. The extreme temperatures caused production losses in these states.
As a result of the loss of supply and unprecedented demand, natural gas prices were at record highs. NorthWestern Energy says it used the previously procured natural gas and storage withdrawals; however, in order to meet the extraordinary demand, additional purchases for customers were made at very high prices.