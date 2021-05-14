Of 12 inspected, two Red Willow County businesses sold alcohol to minors

Wednesday evening, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Red Willow County.

Twelve businesses were inspected. Two of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 17 percent, according to the patrol. The two businesses that failed the inspections did not check the minor’s ID.

The businesses that failed the inspections were the Bottle Shop and N-Stant Convenience Store.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.