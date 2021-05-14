 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Of 12 inspected, two Red Willow County businesses sold alcohol to minors
0 comments

Of 12 inspected, two Red Willow County businesses sold alcohol to minors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday evening, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Red Willow County.

Twelve businesses were inspected. Two of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 17 percent, according to the patrol. The two businesses that failed the inspections did not check the minor’s ID.

The businesses that failed the inspections were the Bottle Shop and N-Stant Convenience Store.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News