Ogallala campground joins nationwide KOA Family of Campgrounds

OGALLALA — A longtime campground south and east of Ogallala’s Interstate 80 interchange has joined the nationwide KOA Family of Campgrounds.

Matt and Kristy DuPeier own Ogallala KOA Journey, located at 221 Road East 85 east of Travel Centers of America and west of Crandall Creek Golf Club.

The DuPeiers, who own a mobile home park next door, bought the campground last year, Kristy DuPeier said in a KOA news release.

The campground will be open through Oct. 31, close for the winter and reopen April 1.

Ogallala KOA Journey offers 39 RV pads, four of them dual-purpose sites, as well as a dog park and recreation and “town square” areas.

It’s one of Nebraska’s two KOA Journey campgrounds, which primarily focus on RV service and tent camping. The other is near I-80’s east Grand Island exit, according to the KOA website.

KOA (Kampgrounds of America), founded in 1962, is the world’s largest system of privately owned campgrounds with more than 500 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The system also features KOA Holiday and KOA Resort campgrounds, which offer cabins and additional recreational features.

A KOA Holiday campground sits off U.S. Highway 6 just west of I-80’s Gretna exit. Nebraska has no KOA Resorts.