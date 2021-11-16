Ogallala residents, officials hear casino proposal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local officials said those comments will be considered as the City Council and commissioners decision whether to support a potential application to the state’s racing and gaming board or not. It could be an agenda item for both groups’ next scheduled meeting.

“The question put before the city and the county is, ‘Would you like to continue down this path to find out more information and see if it is viable?’” said former State Sen. Ken Schilz, who is the founder and lone member of the nonprofit group currently. “It is like a letter of intent that says, ‘We will walk forward with you, and if it works, we continue to walk forward.’

“If it hits snags, it will probably fall away,” Schilz said. “The chances of something like this, from where we are sitting right now, actually coming to fruition is 15% to 25%.”

Montross said the potential complex would create 160 jobs, and he projected that it would generate about $6 million in taxes. About $4 million would go to the state’s property tax credit fun and about $1.5 million split between the city and county.

One individual in the crowd asked whether there would be any requests to the community for financial support in the building of the project through either tax increment financing or property tax exemptions.