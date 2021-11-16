Ogallala residents, officials hear casino proposal

OGALLALA — Could Ogallala be home to a racetrack and casino?
That question was the subject of a nearly hour-long public hearing at the Ogallala High School’s Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night that was attended by more than 80 residents and public officials.
Mike Montross, of the Canterbury Park Holding Corp., outlined the proposed site — a 174-acre site just off Interstate 80’s exit 126. The complex consists of a casino, hotel and a 5/8-mile racetrack and grandstand as well as event space.
Montross said the group envisions a racing season in late summer/early fall, with events two or three times a week over a four- or five- week stretch. That amounts to about 12 racing dates a year. He estimated that if the project was approved it would be about a 12- to 18-month build before the complex would be completed.
However, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission would have to grant both a racing and a gaming license for the project to begin to come to fruition.
The first question is whether the Keith County commissioners and Ogallala City Council would lend their support to the project ,which is a joint venture between the Shakopee, Minnesota, group and the nonprofit Lake Mac Racecourse organization.
Residents can voice their opinions on the project to an email address that is posted on the City of Ogallala website: canterbury@ogallala-ne.gov.
Local officials said those comments will be considered as the City Council and commissioners decision whether to support a potential application to the state’s racing and gaming board or not. It could be an agenda item for both groups’ next scheduled meeting.
“The question put before the city and the county is, ‘Would you like to continue down this path to find out more information and see if it is viable?’” said former State Sen. Ken Schilz, who is the founder and lone member of the nonprofit group currently. “It is like a letter of intent that says, ‘We will walk forward with you, and if it works, we continue to walk forward.’
“If it hits snags, it will probably fall away,” Schilz said. “The chances of something like this, from where we are sitting right now, actually coming to fruition is 15% to 25%.”
Montross said the potential complex would create 160 jobs, and he projected that it would generate about $6 million in taxes. About $4 million would go to the state’s property tax credit fun and about $1.5 million split between the city and county.
One individual in the crowd asked whether there would be any requests to the community for financial support in the building of the project through either tax increment financing or property tax exemptions.
“Anything at all that would require the tax payers in this community to fund the building of this project?” the man asked.