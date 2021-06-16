 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Project to repaint outlet structures at Lake McConaughy delayed
0 comments

Project to repaint outlet structures at Lake McConaughy delayed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District announced Wednesday that the project to repaint the outlet structures at Lake McConaughy will be delayed.

Originally scheduled to begin next Monday, the project is expected to be pushed back at least three weeks.

During the project, one lane of Nebraska Highway 61 across Kingsley Dam will be closed for a short stretch near the work site. The earliest a road closure would happen with the new schedule is July 12.

Closing one lane of the highway is necessary to facilitate staging and for storing and accessing equipment during the painting project. The highway will be restored to two lanes during the Labor Day weekend.

Both the “Morning Glory” spillway and the outlet tower will be repainted during the project, which, depending on the weather, could last until the end of the year. Allen Blasting & Coating of Wever, Iowa, is the contractor for the project.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News