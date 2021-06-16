Project to repaint outlet structures at Lake McConaughy delayed

The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District announced Wednesday that the project to repaint the outlet structures at Lake McConaughy will be delayed.

Originally scheduled to begin next Monday, the project is expected to be pushed back at least three weeks.

During the project, one lane of Nebraska Highway 61 across Kingsley Dam will be closed for a short stretch near the work site. The earliest a road closure would happen with the new schedule is July 12.

Closing one lane of the highway is necessary to facilitate staging and for storing and accessing equipment during the painting project. The highway will be restored to two lanes during the Labor Day weekend.

Both the “Morning Glory” spillway and the outlet tower will be repainted during the project, which, depending on the weather, could last until the end of the year. Allen Blasting & Coating of Wever, Iowa, is the contractor for the project.