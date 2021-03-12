Proposed bill meant to capture more money for Lake McConaughy could be recast

A legislative bill originally meant to capture more money for Lake McConaughy from its non-Nebraska visitors would be recast under a proposed amendment.
The Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee Thursday voted 8-0 to advance Legislative Bill 336 but amend it to set the cost of nonresident park permits at twice that of resident permits.
State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango had written the bill to set up two types of statewide nonresident permits. One would include access to McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala; the other would not.
The committee’s amendment would discard that idea as well as another provision to dedicate most of the additional money expected from a such a special permit to improving Nebraska Game and Parks Commission facilities at the twin lakes.
Several meetings with commission staff members and a Keith County-wide advisory committee on McConaughy led to the change in approach, Hughes said Friday.
Game and Parks leaders made the case that “it’s pretty confusing for people to buy” a special permit, he said.
If senators legally required the commission to dedicate money to the Kingsley Dam lakes, he added, “every other state recreation area in the state’s going to want the same thing.”
LB 336’s proposed boost of nonresident permit fees to twice the resident cost copies a provision in the federal Land and Water Conservation Act.
Game and Parks has to abide by that limit because it’s used federal aid to develop facilities across Nebraska, Deputy Director Timothy McCoy testified at LB 336’s public hearing Jan. 28.
If the bill’s amended version becomes law, that would automatically provide more money for McConaughy and other Game and Parks facilities, Hughes said.
But the former Natural Resources Committee chairman said he’s “pretty reluctant” to earmark a specific percentage for Lake Mac “because times change, situations change and demographics change.”
Meetings in Hughes’ office with advisory committee members and Game and Parks parks division administrator Jim Swenson led to the proposed LB 336 amendment, the senator said.
“There’s got to be trust from both sides to make it work,” Hughes said. But “I made it clear to Game and Parks that for the remainder of my time in the Legislature, I’m going to be watching them pretty close.”
Hughes and North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, who joined the Natural Resources Committee this session, joined in the unanimous vote to forward LB 336 and its amendment to the full Legislature.
Also Thursday, Revenue Committee members unanimously advanced a bill (LB 254) by Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams to extend the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Act’s expiration date three years to the end of 2025.
