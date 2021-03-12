Proposed bill meant to capture more money for Lake McConaughy could be recast

A legislative bill originally meant to capture more money for Lake McConaughy from its non-Nebraska visitors would be recast under a proposed amendment.

The Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee Thursday voted 8-0 to advance Legislative Bill 336 but amend it to set the cost of nonresident park permits at twice that of resident permits.

State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango had written the bill to set up two types of statewide nonresident permits. One would include access to McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala; the other would not.

The committee’s amendment would discard that idea as well as another provision to dedicate most of the additional money expected from a such a special permit to improving Nebraska Game and Parks Commission facilities at the twin lakes.

Several meetings with commission staff members and a Keith County-wide advisory committee on McConaughy led to the change in approach, Hughes said Friday.

Game and Parks leaders made the case that “it’s pretty confusing for people to buy” a special permit, he said.

If senators legally required the commission to dedicate money to the Kingsley Dam lakes, he added, “every other state recreation area in the state’s going to want the same thing.”