Public hearings wrap up this week for 2022 bills brought before Nebraska legislature

Unicameral public hearings on 2022 bills wrap up this week, with the schedule including two voting-related bills originated by senators from west central Nebraska.

Committee hearing sessions start at 1:30 p.m. CT in Lincoln’s State Capitol, with livestream access available through the nebraskalegislature.gov website.

Lawmakers will recess after Thursday for a four-day break, then switch from morning-only sessions to all-day sessions.

Bills to require official identification documents for early voting and mail-in voter registration (Legislative Bill 1181) and alter vote-counting procedures (LB 1123) will be heard Wednesday in Room 1507 by the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

LB 1181 is the last 2022 bill originated by former state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte that’s set for a hearing this session. Sen. John Lowe of Kearney took it over after Groene resigned last Monday.

It would require “early voting” ballots to include a copy of the voter’s “current and valid” photo identification or a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government document.

All mail-in voter registrations would have to include one such ID method, not just those of first-time Nebraska voters.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard sponsors LB 1123, which would forbid counting early ballots in statewide elections until all polls have closed. They currently can’t be counted earlier than 24 hours before in-person polls open on Election Day.

The Education Committee will meet in Room 1525 Tuesday to hear bills including LB 711, introduced by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes.

The measure would allow the state Board of Educational Lands and Funds to sell state school lands for economic development under certain conditions.

Here’s how to watch the Legislature’s activities and follow bills by using the Unicameral’s website:

» Click on the “Nebraska Public Media” logo and look under “Streaming Now” or “Coming Soon” for the schedule of livestreamed floor debates and public hearings by committees.

Floor debate also is telecast live by Nebraska Public Media on NE-W, formerly known as NET2 (Allo Communications Channel 11 or Spectrum Channel 190 in North Platte).

» If you know the number of a legislative bill or constitutional amendment, type it under “Search Current Bills” to call up the measure’s text and related votes and documents. (For the language of current state laws, type their number or keywords under “Search Laws.”)

Computer users can leave comments on individual bills by clicking the appropriate spot on the main page for that bill.

If the bill hasn’t yet had its public hearing, users may ask their comments to be included in the bill’s official hearing record. Such requests must be made by noon CT the day of the hearing.

The Unicameral website offers many other documents for understanding and following the Legislature, including its online Unicameral Update newsletter.

