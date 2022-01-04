Public must submit comments on Unicameral bills through webpage

Nebraskans wanting to keep close tabs on the Legislature face one adjustment as the 2022 session opens Wednesday.

People wanting to submit comments as part of a bill’s public hearing record now must do so through that bill’s webpage at nebraskalegislature.gov, Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said last week.

That ends a longtime practice of accepting hand-delivered or emailed letters or comments to be included in Unicameral committees’ hearing records.

State residents still may use those methods as “a viable option for communicating your views with an individual senator,” says a note on the “Public Hearings” page of the Unicameral website.

But their names and views won’t be included in official hearing records unless they either testify in person or use the online submission method, it adds.

Here’s how to do the latter:

» Go to “Search Current Bills” in the upper right-hand corner of the Legislature’s homepage.

» Enter the number of the measure you’re interested in. Use drop-down menus on either side to specify its type. Then click the search button.