Quality Brands of North Platte to provide cans of drinking water to area volunteer fire departments

Anheuser-Busch and Quality Brands of North Platte are providing more than 28,000 cans of emergency drinking water to local volunteer fire departments in Ainsworth, Arapahoe, Brady, Hershey, Indianola, Imperial, Mullen, McCook, Palisade and Thedford as they prepare for upcoming wildfire relief efforts, the companies announced in a press release.

The water will be sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906, according to the press release. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided nearly 83 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

Through their partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council, the national association serving volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch expanded its emergency drinking water program in 2019 to provide critical hydration to the volunteer firefighters who are protecting their communities when they need it most. To date, the program has donated over 1.6 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the country.