'Rail park' bill earns fast second-round approval in Unicameral

Both payments would come from the Mutual Finance Assistance Fund, set up in 1998 and funded with 10% of Nebraska’s insurance premium taxes.

Though the fund pays out $3 million to $4 million a year, Groene said, it’s swelled to nearly $10 million a year while rural firefighters have to do local fundraisers to help cover equipment purchases.

Meanwhile, unused money from the fund at the end of each fiscal year has ended up in the state’s general fund, he said.

Getting more of those funds to rural fire districts better fulfills their intended purpose, he said. “Let me tell you: The grass is still there, the acres are still there, the fires are still there.”

Lawmakers also agreed to attach the language of an unrelated Groene bill raising microdistillery capacities (LB 415) to a broader bill on liquor issues (LB 274).

LB 415, which advanced from committee unanimously, would allow makers of whiskey such as Lazy RW Distillery near Moorefield to produce 100,000 gallons a year instead of 10,000.

Sen. John Lowe of Kearney sponsors LB 274, which moved to the final stage of floor debate by a voice vote.