Rewritten bill proposes less controversial changes to Nebraska gun law

A cautionary attorney general’s opinion led state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon to put off his effort to let a county board let its citizens carry concealed weapons within its borders without a state permit.
Brewer, who vowed to rework the idea, instead asked lawmakers to turn his Legislative Bill 236 into a container for three other bills making less controversial changes to gun laws.
They went along, unanimously replacing LB 236’s original language with the three bills before giving the revised measure 47-0 first-round approval Wednesday.
Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, who separately introduced one of those three bills, had made LB 236 his 2021 priority bill.
Brewer told The Telegraph in March that his bill wouldn’t have changed the requirement that Nebraskans have a state permit to carry a concealed weapon while in counties other than their own.
Instead, he said, county boards would have relied on the Second Amendment’s right to “keep and bear arms” without a permit, whether openly or concealed.
But LB 236’s future was clouded by Monday’s attorney general’s opinion, which warned that a state court could declare that the bill unconstitutionally delegates legislative power on gun laws to counties.
While the Legislature can and does delegate power to counties on purely local matters, it’s likely judges would declare concealed weapons “a matter of statewide concern” that counties can’t legislate, wrote Assistant Attorney General Joshua Shasserre.
The opinion also suggests ways to fix LB 236, Brewer told senators Wednesday, but time is running short in this year’s session.
Twelve legislative days will remain in the 90-day 2021 session when lawmakers return Tuesday after a four-day weekend.
Though he had commitments to break a filibuster from the needed two-thirds of lawmakers, “I will not ask you to vote for a bill that potentially violates the (Nebraska) Constitution,” Brewer told his colleagues.
If he were to “radically change the bill” at this stage of the session, “I do not expect those 33 promised votes to hold,” he added.
After Wednesday’s rewrite, LB 236 contains the language of the following bills:
» LB 85, introduced by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, which would require the Nebraska State Patrol to send postcard renewal reminders to holders of concealed-carry permits at least four months before their expiration date.
» LB 244, a Clements bill that would grant a 30-day grace period to renew a concealed-carry permit after it expires.
» LB 173, by Blair Sen. Ben Hansen, which would let Nebraskans transport a firearm if it’s unloaded and in a case. That permission wouldn’t apply to people forbidden to possess firearms under state or federal law.
Brewer said a 2016 Nebraska Supreme Court decision made it illegal to take a cased, unloaded weapon out of the store where it was bought or onto a gun range to take a class to get a weapons permit.
“Normal, everyday activities should not be criminalized,” he told senators Wednesday.
“It promotes public safety to let people put their guns away.”
In other recent action involving bills by west central Nebraska senators:
» Lawmakers gave voice-vote second-round approval to LB 336, Venango Sen. Dan Hughes’ bill to allow nonresident park vehicle permits to cost up to twice as much as resident permits.
Hughes originally intended to create a special nonresident permit for visitors to Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala, with part of its proceeds dedicated to improving visitor services at the Kingsley Dam lakes.
He dropped that idea after Nebraska Game and Parks Commission leaders said two sets of permits would be unworkable. Senators on April 29 narrowed LB 336 to raising the cap on nonresident permit fees.
» Lawmakers likewise moved Brewer’s LB 185 to final reading on a voice vote. It appropriates $531,000 a year over two years to help support urban-based health centers owned by Native American tribes.