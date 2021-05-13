Rewritten bill proposes less controversial changes to Nebraska gun law

A cautionary attorney general’s opinion led state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon to put off his effort to let a county board let its citizens carry concealed weapons within its borders without a state permit.

Brewer, who vowed to rework the idea, instead asked lawmakers to turn his Legislative Bill 236 into a container for three other bills making less controversial changes to gun laws.

They went along, unanimously replacing LB 236’s original language with the three bills before giving the revised measure 47-0 first-round approval Wednesday.

Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, who separately introduced one of those three bills, had made LB 236 his 2021 priority bill.

Brewer told The Telegraph in March that his bill wouldn’t have changed the requirement that Nebraskans have a state permit to carry a concealed weapon while in counties other than their own.

Instead, he said, county boards would have relied on the Second Amendment’s right to “keep and bear arms” without a permit, whether openly or concealed.

But LB 236’s future was clouded by Monday’s attorney general’s opinion, which warned that a state court could declare that the bill unconstitutionally delegates legislative power on gun laws to counties.