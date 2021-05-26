 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts signs bills that adjust state election laws, sets up hotline for school threats
0 comments
top story

Ricketts signs bills that adjust state election laws, sets up hotline for school threats

{{featured_button_text}}
Legislature First Day, 1.6

A view of the Nebraska Legislature during the first day of the 2021 legislative session Wednesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Here’s a recap of other legislative bills recently signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts that were introduced or include bills offered by west central Nebraska lawmakers. Principal sponsors are listed in parentheses.

» LB 185 (Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer): Appropriates state funds to federally qualified health centers owned by Native American tribes in urban areas.

» LB 236 (Brewer): Adjusts state concealed-carry weapons laws to allow a 30-day grace period to renew permits, send out renewal reminders at least four months in advance and allow transportation of unloaded firearms locked in a case.

Brewer initially introduced LB 236 to let county boards allow their citizens to carry concealed weapons within their borders without permits.

An adverse attorney general’s opinion led the District 43 senator to replace that language with three bills offered by other lawmakers.

» LB 274 (Kearney Sen. John Lowe): Includes the language of North Platte Sen. Mike Groene’s bill (LB 415) to boost a cap on maximum annual production by microdistilleries from 10,000 gallons to 100,000.

Groene had introduced LB 415 to assist makers of whiskey such as Lazy RW Distillery near Moorefield.

» LB 275 (Brewer): Forms a state commission to prepare for Nebraska’s 2026 celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. An accompanying appropriations bill (LB 275A) also has been signed into law.

» LB 285 (Brewer): Includes several adjustments to state election laws, mainly involving later deadlines for redrawing local and state election districts due to delayed 2020 U.S. Census results. Brewer chairs the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

» LB 322 (Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams): Sets up a 24-hour statewide service to receive reports of possible threats to school students, staff or property. Its companion appropriations bill (LB 322A) also has been signed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

LB 322, which succeeds a pilot program that had been limited to Douglas County, is Williams’ 2021 priority bill.

» LB 387 (Brewer): Fully exempts military retirement benefits from state income taxes.

Brewer also sponsored an initial 50% exemption in 2020.

» LB 432 (Revenue Committee): Includes the language of a Williams bill (LB 254) extending the expiration date of a tax credit for beginning farmers and ranchers from 2022 to 2025.

» LB 650 (Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood): Sets up legal language to govern possible carbon-sequestration programs involving injection of carbon dioxide deep underground.

Venango Sen. Dan Hughes prioritized LB 650, which Ricketts signed along with a companion appropriations bill (LB 650A).

» LB 664 (Groene): Authorizes annual $10,000 payments from the state’s Mutual Finance Assistance Fund to rural fire districts that are part of a countywide mutual finance organization.

Such districts will continue to receive $10-per-resident annual payments from the fund, which receives part of the state’s 1% insurance premium tax.

Twelve Lincoln County fire districts will benefit from the additional payments, Groene said. Ricketts also has signed a companion appropriations bill (LB 664A).

More by Todd von Kampen

5 enticing looks at North Platte's history

2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News