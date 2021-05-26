Ricketts signs bills that adjust state election laws, sets up hotline for school threats

Here’s a recap of other legislative bills recently signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts that were introduced or include bills offered by west central Nebraska lawmakers. Principal sponsors are listed in parentheses.

» LB 185 (Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer): Appropriates state funds to federally qualified health centers owned by Native American tribes in urban areas.

» LB 236 (Brewer): Adjusts state concealed-carry weapons laws to allow a 30-day grace period to renew permits, send out renewal reminders at least four months in advance and allow transportation of unloaded firearms locked in a case.

Brewer initially introduced LB 236 to let county boards allow their citizens to carry concealed weapons within their borders without permits.

An adverse attorney general’s opinion led the District 43 senator to replace that language with three bills offered by other lawmakers.

» LB 274 (Kearney Sen. John Lowe): Includes the language of North Platte Sen. Mike Groene’s bill (LB 415) to boost a cap on maximum annual production by microdistilleries from 10,000 gallons to 100,000.

Groene had introduced LB 415 to assist makers of whiskey such as Lazy RW Distillery near Moorefield.