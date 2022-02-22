Sen. Justin Wayne takes on 'microTIF' bill while Brewer and McDonnell take on others

New sponsors have been lined up for former state Sen. Mike Groene’s major North Platte-related bills, one of which moved to the legislative floor Tuesday.

The Urban Affairs Committee voted 7-0 to advance Legislative Bill 1065, which Groene introduced to refine his “microTIF” program passed unanimously in 2020.

The vote included an amendment to make it easier to target scattered older neighborhoods for microTIF’s property tax refunds to rehabilitate aged properties.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told him Tuesday he’ll become LB 1065’s chief sponsor.

Wayne chairs the Urban Affairs Committee and co-sponsored Groene’s 2020 microTIF bill. He represents the Florence area and other parts of far northeast Omaha.

Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer will step up from co-sponsor to chief sponsor of Groene’s LB 788, which would boost state matching funds for industrial “rail parks” like the one planned outside Hershey.

Finally, Groene’s bid to apply federal COVID-19 aid toward building Sustainable Beef LLC’s North Platte meatpacking plant (LB 783) will be taken up by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha.

Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs took the lead in recruiting a new sponsor for that effort, Person said. McDonnell, a former Omaha firefighters union president, represents south Omaha.

Unlike the microTIF and rail-park bills, LB 783 likely will be copied into an overall Appropriations Committee proposal for using American Relief Plan funds.

Person thanked Wayne, Brewer and McDonnell for being willing to take on bills important for North Platte’s economic progress.

He spent most of Tuesday morning reaching out to possible new sponsors before Speaker Mike Hilgers’ noon CT deadline for lawmakers to decide.

“You can imagine how busy they are after four days of being gone” for their Presidents’ Day recess, Person said. “But they were very good in getting back to me.”

Senators had already left Lincoln for their long weekend when news broke that a former aide of Groene’s had accused him of taking inappropriate photos of her and kept them on his state laptop computer.

Groene, saying he didn’t want to put his family through a legal fight, said Friday he would resign. He made it official Sunday, writing Hilgers that his resignation would take effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The other 48 senators had to email Hilgers by the end of Tuesday’s morning session if they wanted to sponsor any of Groene’s 15 outstanding 2021 and 2022 bills.

Any such bills unsponsored after that would die, the speaker told the Omaha World-Herald Monday. Those with new sponsors were to be updated to that effect on the Legislature’s website.

Groene’s microTIF update bill retained the program’s thrust and most of the departed District 42 senator’s proposed changes as it moved Tuesday to the full Legislature.

LB 1065 would extend microTIF’s property tax refunds for rehabbing or replacing aged buildings to include construction on long-platted vacant lots.

Such lots would have to have been platted and inside city limits for at least 60 years, as would the single-family, multifamily or commercial buildings targeted in Groene’s original 2020 microTIF bill.

They also must be inside areas declared “substandard and blighted” for purposes of tax increment financing. LB 1065 would extend the maximum time to collect microTIF refunds from 10 to 15 years.

The Urban Affairs Committee amendment refines one Groene offered to help cities open up more areas to microTIF without running out of room to use “regular” TIF.

After studying whether a given area should be declared “substandard and blighted,” the amendment says, a city’s governing board could “declare such area or any portion of such area” to actually be TIF-eligible.

North Platte City Council members have asked whether they could confine such declarations to small groups of homes. Nonmetro cities North Platte’s size cannot have more than 35% of their total areas declared TIF-eligible.

The city’s percentage stands at 26.4%, which would drop to 21.6% if Lee Bird Field and some connecting tracts are annexed into city limits next month.

Urban Affairs Committee members also tweaked Groene’s adjustments in microTIF’s maximum estimated post-project taxable value.

As Groene had proposed, the limit for single-family home projects would grow from $250,000 to $350,000.

But the limit for multifamily or commercial projects would rise from $1 million to $1.5 million, rather than the $5 million LB 1065 has called for. The cap for National Register of Historic Places properties would stay at its current $10 million.

Person said he’s glad the committee agreed to boost microTIF’s residential and commercial valuation caps. “Everything’s an improvement,” he said.

But LB 1065’s original multifamily and commercial caps would have worked better for rehabbing upper-floor areas in North Platte’s Canteen District, he said.

“I’d prefer it be higher, because I know what people are running into” with those projects, he said. “One and a half million dollars won’t go too far.”

