State offices to close Friday to observe Juneteenth
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the country, but here’s what else you should know about this American holiday. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts, in expectation of federal legislation to be signed shortly and in accordance with state law, announced that state offices will be closed and teammates will be granted a day of leave for Juneteenth, which will be observed on Friday.

State law provides that whenever federal employees receive a paid holiday, the State of Nebraska shall grant the same benefit to state teammates. Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military, and teammates engaged in other essential functions. All teammates should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative.

