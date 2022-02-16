State Sen. Mike Groene announces run for NU Board of Regents seat

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte will run for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, setting up a contest for western Nebraska’s seat with fellow outgoing Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg.
Groene filed papers to enter the District 7 regents’ race at Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s State Capitol office Tuesday, the filing deadline for Nebraska’s current elected officeholders.
He and Williams both hope to succeed 16-year Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, who announced in July he wouldn’t seek a third full six-year term.
Potential candidates who don’t now hold an elective office have until March 1 to file for the May 10 primary election.
Williams and Groene, who represent the Unicameral’s 36th and 42nd districts respectively, are barred from seeking a third consecutive four-year term due to legislative term limits.
Three candidates have filed to succeed Groene, whose district has grown beyond Lincoln County to encompass four other counties and part of a fifth. Williams’ district has been moved to the Omaha area.
Groene said Wednesday that he has been asked “by many citizens across the state” to run for the regents’ seat. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“The time demands for a regent are not those of a state senator, and I will be able to return to normal life and still represent rural Nebraska in an elected office,” he said.
If elected, Groene said, he would “assure rural Nebraska has a voice at the university that reflects our values and the state’s land-grant college and agricultural heritage.”
He and Williams are both registered Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature but have clashed on occasion since both took office in 2015.
Groene said his decision isn’t related to Williams’ presence in the race. “As in my past successful races for the Legislature, I have never run against an opponent,” he said. “I have always run to represent the citizens.”
Williams announced his District 7 candidacy last summer, soon after Phares revealed he wouldn’t seek re-election.
Since then, “I’ve traveled all throughout western Nebraska, from North Platte to Scottsbluff, sharing my conservative vision for the state and listening to the ideas and concerns Nebraskans have about the direction of our university,” Williams said Wednesday.
“I look forward to continuing those discussions and advocating for a more affordable and efficient university that aligns with conservative Nebraska values, with or without another candidate in the race.”
Other local incumbents declining to seek re-election included Ivan Mitchell in the North Platte school board’s Ward 1, Eric Hansen in the Twin Platte Natural Resources District’s Subdistrict 1 and Greg Hanna on the North Platte Airport Authority board.
Daren Wilkinson is the only current candidate for Hanna’s airport board seat. Its five members serve six-year terms.
A story in the Feb. 12 Telegraph incorrectly said the seats held by airport board Chairman Mike Jacobson and fellow board member Darrel Smith were on this year’s ballot. Both are in the fourth years of their terms.
A redistricting plan recently adopted by the Middle Republican NRD will pit two of its board members against each other in this year’s elections.
The field in the Curtis-based NRD’s new Subdistrict 5, encompassing southern Lincoln County and all of Frontier County, currently includes Daniel Nelsen of rural Stockville and Dan Estermann of rural Wellfleet.
Nelsen and Estermann have represented the Middle Republican NRD’s old subdistricts 1 and 2 respectively.
