State Sen. Mike Groene announces run for NU Board of Regents seat

“The time demands for a regent are not those of a state senator, and I will be able to return to normal life and still represent rural Nebraska in an elected office,” he said.

If elected, Groene said, he would “assure rural Nebraska has a voice at the university that reflects our values and the state’s land-grant college and agricultural heritage.”

He and Williams are both registered Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature but have clashed on occasion since both took office in 2015.

Groene said his decision isn’t related to Williams’ presence in the race. “As in my past successful races for the Legislature, I have never run against an opponent,” he said. “I have always run to represent the citizens.”

Williams announced his District 7 candidacy last summer, soon after Phares revealed he wouldn’t seek re-election.

Since then, “I’ve traveled all throughout western Nebraska, from North Platte to Scottsbluff, sharing my conservative vision for the state and listening to the ideas and concerns Nebraskans have about the direction of our university,” Williams said Wednesday.