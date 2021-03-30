State Transportation Improvement Plan amendment announced

The public is invited to comment on an amendment to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration require each state highway agency to develop a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and in Nebraska is updated every year on Oct. 1.

Periodically, the Nebraska Department of Transportation must amend the STIP for reasons such as adding or removing projects, making adjustments to funding sources or estimates, or updating a project’s scope of work.

The amendment, referred to as Amendment 4 to the 2021-2024 STIP, is available for public comment on the NDOT website http://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/publications/stip/ until 5 p.m. CDT April 6.

The FHWA and FTA will not approve the revision until the public comment period has ended and comments have been evaluated and incorporated in the revision as appropriate.