Stock grazing session is Wednesday

CURTIS — A North Dakota couple can relate to limited availability of rangeland for livestock grazing in parts of southwest and western Nebraska.

Josh and Tara Dukart, who own and manage the Seek First Ranch in western North Dakota, are speakers with the 2021 Nebraska Grazing Land Traveling Road Show, which will be Wednesday evening in Curtis.

The 4:45 to 9 p.m. session at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Education Center is open to the public, said Ron Bolze, coordinator for the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition.

“The Dukarts believe ranchers, farmers and other ag professionals have a unique ability to simultaneously and synergistically regenerate soils, build healthy profits and achieve their desired quality of life and relationships,” Bolze said.

“They also know how challenging it can be to find the right balance when not all team members are pulling in the same direction, when prices are beyond our control, and when weather just won’t cooperate.”

Nebraska Extension, Nebraska Environmental Trust and the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition are sponsoring eight sessions in Nebraska, including a morning program at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney Wednesday from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.