Syndicate Publishing purchases Callaway Courier

Syndicate Publishing of Gothenburg has purchased the Callaway Courier, the publishing company said via a press release to the Nebraska Press Association.
Colten Venteicher and John Bell, who own Syndicate Publishing, purchased the Courier from longtime owners Mike and Suzanne Wendorff.
According to the release, the Wendorffs owned the paper for more than 32 years, and announced that it was for sale earlier this year and said it would cease operation Sept. 30 if a buyer was not found.
Venteicher and Bell founded the Gothenburg Leader in July 2019.
