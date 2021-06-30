Teens in foster care attend Compass 'Adulting 101' skills camp sponsored by Snow-Redfern Foundation

KEARNEY — Eight teenagers in foster care attended an “Adulting 101 Camp” hosted by Kearney nonprofit Compass and sponsored by a $3,000 grant from the Snow-Redfern Foundation, according to a press release.

During the mid-June camp, teens learned how to change a tire, cook a meal, budget, fill out an application and interview for a job.

This was the first year the camp was provided by Compass, however there was a significant demand for it by caseworkers and foster parents. Youth aging out of foster care are more likely to experience homelessness, poverty, unplanned pregnancies, unemployment or incarceration.

“Many of their parents were in foster care themselves. This camp offered education with the potential to change the trajectory of their lives,” the press release said.

Teens participated in class lessons and activities with professionals from the community.