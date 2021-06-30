Teens in foster care attend Compass 'Adulting 101' skills camp sponsored by Snow-Redfern Foundation

KEARNEY — Eight teenagers in foster care attended an “Adulting 101 Camp” hosted by Kearney nonprofit Compass and sponsored by a $3,000 grant from the Snow-Redfern Foundation, according to a press release.
During the mid-June camp, teens learned how to change a tire, cook a meal, budget, fill out an application and interview for a job.
This was the first year the camp was provided by Compass, however there was a significant demand for it by caseworkers and foster parents. Youth aging out of foster care are more likely to experience homelessness, poverty, unplanned pregnancies, unemployment or incarceration.
“Many of their parents were in foster care themselves. This camp offered education with the potential to change the trajectory of their lives,” the press release said.
Teens participated in class lessons and activities with professionals from the community.
Jordan McCoy from Midwest Encouragement and Counseling Center spoke on mental health. Cesar Cruz taught the teens how to change a tire and do general car care. Army National Guard recruiters, Jerromy Cissel and Josh Arrends, came to speak with them about serving in the Army. Angela Smith from Kearney Works shared tips about gaining employment. Kari McMullen from Exchange Bank shared tips on getting a car loan, opening an account and budgeting.
During the camp, participants set career goals for short and long term. They also learned how to lay out a plan for their success and then follow through with it.
For more information, contact Director of Engagement and Promotions Savannah Lyon at savannah@compassnebraska.org or 308-237-4085.