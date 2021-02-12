Tradition of sending valentines through Nebraska's 'Heart City' continues

VALENTINE — There is at least one benefit for hand-canceling letters, boxes and packages that have flooded the Valentine Post Office since the end of January.
“My shoulders have gotten quite a nice workout,” Postmaster Arlene Paulson said earlier this week.
Paulson and the three clerks in the office have continued a holiday tradition that is in its 70th year. People from throughout the state and country, and from all reaches of the globe, pack envelopes or boxes addressed to “Postmaster, Valentine, Nebraska” with ready-to-deliver mail.
Normally, mail passing through Valentine is postmarked in North Platte, but individuals specifically request to have theirs marked in the Cherry County seat nicknamed “Heart City” in time for Valentine’s Day.
The one difference this year is the postmark being done by hand, as the Valentine office got rid of its canceling machine last year.
“We don’t mind doing it,” Paulson said of the hand-canceling. “There’s that added connection and quite different than when you are just running something through a machine. It’s kind of nice to be able to add that extra touch.”
The postmark carries the message, “Sending Love to You From Valentine, Nebraska,” and Paulson plans to hold a contest for local high school students to design the postmark for next year.
Paulson said the incoming mail has reached a peak over the last two weeks and has come from as far away as Italy, China and Ukraine.
There were times when February was a busier time for the Valentine post office than even the Christmas rush, but that’s no longer true.
While the Valentine’s Day mail amounts may have slowly decreased over the past few years, Paulson said there has been a notable upswing this winter or about, “double, possibly triple” the amount of a year ago.
“It has decreased because people just don’t communicate the same (with letters) as before. It’s more about emails now,” Paulson said. “With the pandemic I will say we received more valentine’s then the last few years.
“It seems to have made an impact on people for that sense of connection,” Paulson said. “(The letters and packages) are something that people are actually holding in their hands from someone. It might just be a note or card that says, ‘I haven’t forgotten you and here is something from me.’”
The postmark is not the only reason why individuals are interested in the Valentine office.
People also stop into the lobby throughout the year to mark their mail with the variety of rubber stamps designed by Valentine students and residents that highlight the community and area and the culture.
“(The artists) create their own designs and it is reflective of the environment that they live in,” Paulson said. “I don’t tell artists what they should be focusing on or how they should be expressing themselves. I just allow them to submit something that they are expressing in their own way.”
There also is red and black ink pads to give individuals an option for the use to decorate their envelopes.
“We get a lot of people who will come in during the summer when they are traveling through or have decided to take a canoe or kayak trip down the Niobrara,” Paulson said. “Quite a few people want to come in and use those stamps. Sometimes they will leave (their mail) here and request that we keep it until we mail out for Valentine’s Day.”
Paulson said the Valentine office will continue to hand-cancel mail through the end of the February.
“We don’t just stop on the 14th, so if people want to continue to send (mail) in, we look forward to it. It’s never too late to send a little bit of love.”
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.