Tradition of sending valentines through Nebraska's 'Heart City' continues

Paulson said the incoming mail has reached a peak over the last two weeks and has come from as far away as Italy, China and Ukraine.

There were times when February was a busier time for the Valentine post office than even the Christmas rush, but that’s no longer true.

While the Valentine’s Day mail amounts may have slowly decreased over the past few years, Paulson said there has been a notable upswing this winter or about, “double, possibly triple” the amount of a year ago.

“It has decreased because people just don’t communicate the same (with letters) as before. It’s more about emails now,” Paulson said. “With the pandemic I will say we received more valentine’s then the last few years.

“It seems to have made an impact on people for that sense of connection,” Paulson said. “(The letters and packages) are something that people are actually holding in their hands from someone. It might just be a note or card that says, ‘I haven’t forgotten you and here is something from me.’”

The postmark is not the only reason why individuals are interested in the Valentine office.