Troopers arrest 41 impaired drivers during holiday season

Nebraska State Patrol troopers removed 41 impaired drivers from the road during the holiday season’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The effort, which ran Dec. 18-Jan. 1, included dozens of law enforcement agencies across Nebraska and many more throughout the entire country. During the campaign, troopers worked overtime in an effort to reduce the possibility of serious injury crashes.

“Nebraska roads saw significantly fewer fatalities in December compared to the last several years,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a press release. “That positive statistic is a credit to safe driving by the public and dedication by troopers and other law enforcement officers who work to prevent tragic crashes.”

In addition to the 41 drivers arrested for driving under the influence, troopers issued citations for speeding (485), open alcohol container (16), minor in possession (6), driving under suspension, (57), no proof of insurance (28), no seat belt (17), and improper child restraint (4).

Nebraska experienced two major winter storms during the campaign, during which troopers responded to dozens of crashes and assisted 823 motorists in need of help. Any person in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

The enforcement campaign was made possible thanks in part to a $23,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.