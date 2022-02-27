True 150th anniversary of transcontinental railroad's completion approaches

Omaha and Promontory Point get all the glory when most people talk and write about the Union Pacific’s portion of America’s first transcontinental railroad.

Don’t remind people in Council Bluffs, Iowa — “milepost zero” on the original U.P. mainline.

Not until March 27, 1872 — nearly three years after the “Golden Spike” hoopla in faraway Utah — could train travelers ride without waterborne interruption from one U.S. coast to the other.

The first U.P. trains rolled that day across the first of three Missouri River bridges to connect rail lines into Council Bluffs with the south edge of downtown Omaha.

That means the true 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion takes place exactly four weeks from now.

Council Bluffs residents would go farther, pointing to President Abraham Lincoln’s executive order on Nov. 17, 1863, fixing the then-infant U.P.’s eastern terminus as “so much of the western boundary of the state of Iowa as lies between the north and south boundaries of ... the city of Omaha.”

Not that it mattered right away.

There wasn’t a bridge to take trains across the wide — and wildly unpredictable — “Mighty Mo,” “Muddy Mo” or whatever one chooses to call it.

U.P. Executive Vice President Thomas Durant broke ground on the Omaha side on Dec. 2, 1863. Construction westward didn’t get under way in earnest until 1865.

Before Jack and Dan Casement’s gangs got their building supplies at “end of track,” their supplies typically had to cross the Missouri by boat from the Iowa side.

Except for the winter of 1867-68 — when the Missouri River froze long and deep enough for U.P. crews to lay temporary track across it — they were building a transcontinental railroad in theory but not truly in fact.

The bridge’s location wasn’t settled until March 24, 1868, when U.P. leaders chose the current site over one farther north in Council Bluffs and one south at Bellevue.

Driving of the first of 12 iron piers into the Missouri’s bottom started on March 12, 1869, two months before the U.P. and C.P. met at Promontory Point.

Progress dragged on the $1.7 million, iron-truss bridge. Union Pacific was cash-strapped from the “Great Race to Promontory” and persistent financial mismanagement that would explode into the Crédit Mobilier scandal in 1873.

Work stopped in July 1869 and didn’t resume for nine months. Project engineer Theophilus E. Sickels finally saw the last pier driven in March 1871.

The bridge finally opened a year later, starting south of the present-day Harrah’s casino and striking Nebraska soil just east of Omaha’s Durham Museum (the old Union Station).

An 1877 tornado weakened its two eastern spans. A double-track bridge opened in fall 1887, with its stone piers reused for the final bridge that opened on Dec. 20, 1916.

So U.P.’s “milepost zero” stands somewhere on that bridge?

Not quite.

Council Bluffs sued the railroad in 1874 to make it acknowledge that Lincoln had declared it the eastern terminus. The city won, and U.P. began building what would become substantial yards 1½ miles east of the bridge’s Iowa landing.

“Milepost zero,” at least officially, sits near the 56-foot-tall Golden Spike Monument at 2073 Ninth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

It was dedicated during Omaha’s April 1939 celebration of “Golden Spike Days,” which had a simultaneous sequel in North Platte as both cities premiered Cecil B. DeMille’s “Union Pacific” movie.

So Council Bluffs folks would tell you that the original Union Pacific didn’t start in Omaha and end at Promontory. It started — and ended — in their town.

