Two-lane, two-way traffic ends on I-80 and I-76 near Big Springs
Regional News

Interstates 80 and 76 west of Big Springs are open to normal traffic with ongoing construction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are open.

Traffic will continue using lane closures and an 11-foot width restriction for both directions through November 2020. Work will resume in the spring of 2021 for the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes. Anticipated completion is fall 2021.

Interstate Highway Construction, of Englewood, Colorado, has the $44,560,792 contract.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

