Tyson processing plant in Lexington receives national safety award

KEARNEY — The wastewater treatment staff at Tyson Fresh Meats’ beef processing plant at Lexington has received a national safety award.

Tyson’s wastewater staff received the Water Environment Association’s George W. Burke Jr. Award at the Nebraska Water Environment Association’s annual conference Friday in Kearney.

A press release from the state association cited the Lexington beef plant’s “comprehensive safety program” that boasts an 11-year streak without any “recordable safety incidents.”

The Tyson plant, winner of the state’s Scott Wilber Outstanding Facility Award in 2020, also received a state gold medal this year for its safety record in the industrial category.

North Platte’s city wastewater treatment plant received a bronze safety medal in its class this year. Its staff previously won the Wilber Award in 2017 and 2019.

The Water Environment Association, based in Alexandria, Virginia, gives its Burke Award to either a municipal or industrial wastewater plant “for establishing and maintaining an active and effective safety program.”

Such plants in Nebraska that apply for safety awards at least three consecutive years are eligible for the Burke Award, according to the state association’s press release.