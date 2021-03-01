Unicam hears concerns on shrinking train crews, longer trains

James Scott Dulin of Hershey, a 33-year U.P. veteran and 15-year accident investigator, said it took both him as engineer and his onboard conductor to narrowly avert tragedy some years ago at Carleton in southeast Nebraska.

An eastbound U.P. coal train derailed there early on Aug. 5, 2004, its engineer quickly alerting Dulin by radio as his North Platte-bound mixed train approached on the opposite track.

Dulin quickly hit the brakes, which couldn’t prevent his three locomotives and many rail cars — including oil tankers — from derailing when struck by wreckage from the coal train.

Nine seconds later, he said, he and his conductor “were upside down, buried in mud, coal and rock” as his lead engine came to rest 4 feet from a 50,000-gallon anhydrous ammonia liquid fertilizer plant.

No one was killed, Dulin said, though neither he nor his partner has driven a train since. But had they not quickly applied the brakes before the first derailment added momentum, his train could have pushed into the fertilizer plant and “Carleton would have been wiped out.”

The first train’s derailment, he added, was traced to a failed plastic insulator meant to interrupt electric flow between rails.