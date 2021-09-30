Unicameral redistricting bill adds give counties to Lincoln County's district

Madrid and Elsie in the latter county are now part of District 42. The Perkins County seat of Grant will stay in District 44, as will the Venango area where term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes now lives.

Hughes’ district retains its base in southwest Nebraska while also picking up Dawson County, which had been one of the two major counties in Williams’ District 36.

But District 44 loses McCook and Red Willow County to District 38, now represented by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil. Red Willow County had been in District 38 in some previous decades.

District 43, the traditional Sandhills district represented by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, now will extend across northern Nebraska from Dawes County to Boyd County. It then dips south to reclaim Custer County from disappearing District 36.

The rest of Williams’ district in northern Buffalo County was sent to District 41. The southeast part of that county, including Kearney, Gibbon and Shelton, makes up District 37.

District 47, now represented by Erdman, includes Keith, Arthur and Grant counties on its east. It stretches northwest to Sioux County, with Chadron, Alliance, Sidney and Ogallala as major population centers.

The rest of the western Panhandle is covered by Gering Sen. John Stinner’s District 48, which will stretch south from Scotts Bluff County to Banner and Kimball counties.

