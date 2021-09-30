Unicameral redistricting bill adds give counties to Lincoln County's district

The legislative district Lincoln County long had to itself has gained four counties and most of a fifth under a Unicameral redistricting bill passed and signed Thursday.
Lawmakers gave 37-7 final approval to Legislative Bill 3 as they adopted a half-dozen bills redrawing election districts for a half-dozen statewide bodies.
Gov. Pete Ricketts quickly signed the bills, allowing state senators to adjourn their 13-day special redistricting session. They’ll return for a 60-day regular 2022 session in January.
Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Steve Erdman of Bayard joined five urban lawmakers in opposing LB 3, which moves a district from western Nebraska to the Omaha area for the third time since 1990.
The next senator from District 36, now represented by term-limited Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, will be elected in 2022 from the district’s new location in western Sarpy County.
Groene himself is term-limited in District 42, which no longer could be limited to Lincoln County due to population shifts eastward in the 2020 U.S. census.
First-year Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, retiring Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea and Brenda Fourtner have said they’ll seek the seat. All are from North Platte.
Groene’s successor also will represent the four Sandhills counties directly north of Lincoln County — McPherson, Logan, Hooker and Thomas — along with northern and eastern Perkins County.
Madrid and Elsie in the latter county are now part of District 42. The Perkins County seat of Grant will stay in District 44, as will the Venango area where term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes now lives.
Hughes’ district retains its base in southwest Nebraska while also picking up Dawson County, which had been one of the two major counties in Williams’ District 36.
But District 44 loses McCook and Red Willow County to District 38, now represented by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil. Red Willow County had been in District 38 in some previous decades.
District 43, the traditional Sandhills district represented by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, now will extend across northern Nebraska from Dawes County to Boyd County. It then dips south to reclaim Custer County from disappearing District 36.
The rest of Williams’ district in northern Buffalo County was sent to District 41. The southeast part of that county, including Kearney, Gibbon and Shelton, makes up District 37.
District 47, now represented by Erdman, includes Keith, Arthur and Grant counties on its east. It stretches northwest to Sioux County, with Chadron, Alliance, Sidney and Ogallala as major population centers.
The rest of the western Panhandle is covered by Gering Sen. John Stinner’s District 48, which will stretch south from Scotts Bluff County to Banner and Kimball counties.