Unicameral speaker Mike Hilgers to run for Nebraska AG position

President Joe Biden picked up where his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama left off, Hilgers said, notably with efforts to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates and forbid states from using federal pandemic funds to lower their own taxes.

While Obama’s administration was “pretty aggressive in kind of getting out of their constitutional lane,” Biden’s “has taken it to another level,” he said. “The only place to fight back is in the (federal) courthouse.”

Hilgers acknowledged that presidents of both parties have moved to expand executive powers.

He blamed that on “the country’s large inability of late to legislate” through Congress as the Constitution intended.

The speaker said “nothing immediately comes to mind” when asked if he would have challenged executive actions by former GOP President Donald Trump.

But upholding the law is “not a partisan exercise,” he added.

He knows what it takes to run a large legal organization, Hilgers said. His own firm has grown to employ more than 60 lawyers in nine offices from coast to coast.