Unicameral speaker Mike Hilgers to run for Nebraska AG position

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers wasn’t looking so soon for a second chance at the Nebraska attorney general’s job he failed to win in 2014.
He announced his 2022 candidacy Wednesday only after two-term incumbent Doug Peterson said he wouldn’t run again, Hilgers said in a Friday interview at The Telegraph’s offices.
“If he would have run for re-election, I would have supported him,” he said. “I think he’s done a great job.”
Hilgers, 43, is a year into his speakership and his second and last Unicameral term from District 21 in north and west Lincoln and northwest Lancaster County.
The co-founder of Lincoln’s Hilgers Graben law firm finished third, behind Peterson and now-U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher, in a four-candidate Republican primary race for attorney general in 2014.
He defeated Larry Scherer for his legislative seat in 2016, four years after narrowly losing a bid to unseat then-incumbent Sen. Ken Haar.
Hilgers beat Brodey Weber for re-election in 2020.
Because the attorney general is “the state’s lawyer,” he said, it would be up to him if he’s elected to keep defending Nebraska’s state powers against federal overreach.
President Joe Biden picked up where his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama left off, Hilgers said, notably with efforts to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates and forbid states from using federal pandemic funds to lower their own taxes.
While Obama’s administration was “pretty aggressive in kind of getting out of their constitutional lane,” Biden’s “has taken it to another level,” he said. “The only place to fight back is in the (federal) courthouse.”
Hilgers acknowledged that presidents of both parties have moved to expand executive powers.
He blamed that on “the country’s large inability of late to legislate” through Congress as the Constitution intended.
The speaker said “nothing immediately comes to mind” when asked if he would have challenged executive actions by former GOP President Donald Trump.
But upholding the law is “not a partisan exercise,” he added.
He knows what it takes to run a large legal organization, Hilgers said. His own firm has grown to employ more than 60 lawyers in nine offices from coast to coast.
Peterson has done well managing the attorney general’s day-to-day state legal roles, he said, including writing advisory opinions for state senators and helping county attorneys with criminal cases.
“Especially out west, where there are fewer resources and less expertise,” it can be difficult to successfully prosecute murders and complicated crimes, Hilgers said.
He expects the state will face even more interstate cases involving water rights as the years go on. Such cases, like others involving disputes between states, are handled directly by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Hilgers, a 1997 graduate of Omaha’s Creighton Preparatory School, holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Baylor University and a law degree from the University of Chicago.
He married his wife, Heather, a year before they co-founded Hilgers Graben in 2011.
The couple has four children: Alice, Elsie, Clara Jane and Michael.