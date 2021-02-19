Unicameral to hear bill that would limit 'wind farms'

The Legislature’s public hearing schedule for the coming week includes a measure that would limit “wind farms” to counties that have passed zoning regulations to govern them.

The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Friday will hear Legislative Bill 424, introduced by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, at 1:30 p.m. in Room 1507 of the State Capitol.

Like other public hearings on Unicameral bills, LB 424’s hearing will be livestreamed by Nebraska Educational Television via nebraskalegislature.org.

The bill’s “statement of intent” by Brewer. who also is the committee’s chairman, says LB 424 would “increase the voice local citizens have in the process counties use to authorize the construction of industrial wind energy projects in their county.”

Four of Nebraska’s 93 counties continue to lack planning or zoning of any kind. At least five others, including Blaine County in the Sandhills, have adopted a comprehensive plan but not zoning regulations.

LB 424 would require that zoning regulations for counties where wind farms are proposed address setbacks and noise standards for wind turbines, as well as decommissioning and site restoration once turbines wear out.