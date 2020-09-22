University of Nebraska at Kearney expands opportunities to Grand Island

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is partnering with College Park at Grand Island to bring expanded educational opportunities to central Nebraska.

UNK and College Park finalized an agreement earlier this month that reestablishes the university’s presence in the center for higher education and affirms its commitment to supporting and growing the greater Grand Island area.

“We are thrilled to once again be part of the Grand Island community. This remarkable partnership will expand UNK programming within the excellent facilities at College Park, allowing us to meet academic needs in the city and throughout the region,” said Charlie Bicak, UNK senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.

Located at 3180 W. U.S. Highway 34, College Park at Grand Island provides a unique environment for education, arts and entertainment by collaborating with partner institutions to offer postsecondary education, personal enrichment and lifelong learning opportunities.