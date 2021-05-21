US Fish and Wildlife Service plans to release water from Lake McConaughy

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in coordination with the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, plans to release water from Lake McConaughy starting Monday and continuing through the end of June.

The goal is to maintain a flow of at least 2,000 cubic feet per second at the Platte River Grand Island gage until June 30, while remaining below the 6.0-foot National Weather Service flood stage at North Platte. The release of water is intended to maintain and enhance the wide, open, unvegetated and braided channel of the central Platte River by inundating sandbars to prevent vegetation establishment.

The PRRIP is a cooperative basinwide effort to assist in the recovery of threatened and endangered species in the Platte River including the whooping crane, piping plover and pallid sturgeon. The Environmental Account is water dedicated to instream flow purposes, specifically providing benefits to the target species of the PRRIP. Target species include the threatened and endangered species and the interior least tern.