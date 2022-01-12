US, Nebraska flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of late Sen. Harry Reid.

U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor the late Sen. Harry Reid.
Gov. Pete Ricketts made the announcement Wednesday in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.
Reid represented Nevada in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 to 1987 and in the U.S. Senate from 1987 to 2017. He died Dec. 28.
Flags will be lowered to half-staff beginning at midnight tonight and return to full staff at sunset on Thursday.
