Veterinary prescription bill goes to Ricketts for signature

The Legislature Monday gave 46-0 final approval to a bill fixing an ambiguity in veterinary prescriptions in cases where the veterinarian dies.

Legislative Bill 252, sponsored by state Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, would let vet pharmacies refill such prescriptions for up to 30 days. The bill now goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his signature.

Williams has said he introduced the bill on behalf of Nebraska’s cattle industry. After a livestock vet died last year, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services ruled the death invalidated that vet’s pending cattle prescriptions.

The 30-day period would allow cattle growers time to find a new vet in such cases, Williams said.

Also Monday, state senators:

» Advanced another Williams bill (LB 65) to the final stage of floor debate on a voice vote. The bill makes adjustments in language involving conflicts of interest by local elected officials.

» Gave 46-0 first-round approval to LB 616, a bill by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes to adjust legal provisions on abandoned motor vehicles.