'We get left out': Final round of Unicam bills includes proposal to move Game and Parks headquarters west

The 2021 Legislature’s final batch of new bills reflects rural Nebraskans’ frustration with how the Game and Parks Commission manages, well, game and parks.
Measures by state Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Dan Hughes of Venango include proposals to move Game and Parks headquarters to western Nebraska and make the commission compensate agricultural producers for game-related losses.
West central Nebraska senators also offered bills to shorten the time period for early voting and to reform Nebraska’s brand laws before the 2021 session’s 10-day bill-introduction period ended Wednesday.
North Platte Sen. Mike Groene’s Legislative Bill 590 would shorten the early voting period from 30 days before an election to 15 days. Groene declined to comment on his bill Wednesday.
Erdman’s last-day introductions included LB 614, which would bring registered feedlots under state brand-inspection laws.
He said Wednesday he expects his bill to be part of discussions centered on a pair of brand reform bills (LBs 571 and 572) introduced Tuesday as the product of a “working group” of cattle and dairy producers.
Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran, chairman of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee, introduced the latter two bills. He presided over a pair of working-group meetings last fall in North Platte.
The 49 lawmakers next week will start giving their 684 bills and 12 constitutional amendments their required public hearings — a process scheduled differently this year due to COVID-19.
Starting Monday, hearings will be held throughout the day for two weeks before senators switch to their usual early session practice of holding floor debate in the mornings and hearings in the afternoons.
Regional senators have long complained that Game and Parks leaders turn deaf ears to farmers and ranchers who lose thousands of dollars a year from excessive game populations eating crops and breaking down fences.
That dispute, tied up with the commission’s hunting permit policies, simmers alongside long-running unhappiness with parks management reflected in an abortive 2020 Game and Parks plan to restrict camping access at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala.
Erdman and Hughes both introduced bills to move Game and Parks’ state headquarters out of Lincoln before bill introductions ended.
Erdman’s LB 562 would specifically mandate that the commission relocate to Sidney, where several former Cabela’s office buildings sit vacant after a hedge-fund investor forced Cabela’s 2017 sale to Bass Pro Shops.
“We’ve got the facilities and the office space to move Game and Parks there without having to build anything new,” Erdman said.
LB 562 would authorize the state to conclude an agreement with the city of Sidney to supply “a headquarters office building and related buildings and facilities.”
Most of Nebraska’s wild game and bird populations are in the west, as well as the state’s top outdoor attraction in McConaughy and other key state parks, Erdman said.
Yet “Game and Parks gives particular attention to the parks in the eastern part of the state,” he said. “We get left out, and we’re the problem child.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, Erdman added, has proved Game and Parks can relocate anywhere in Nebraska and bring jobs and money with them. “They don’t have to do it in Lincoln.”
Hughes, who was unavailable for comment, threw LB 668 into the hopper Wednesday. It would mandate that the commission relocate by June 30, 2023, to a county with 10,000 people or less and at least 200 miles away from Omaha and Lincoln.
That would rule out North Platte as a possible headquarters but cover Sidney, Ogallala and Valentine. Their counties had respective estimated 2020 populations of 8,538, 8,065 and 5,615.
LB 668’s language would have the Legislature declare it “important that state agencies responsible for the protection and regulation of parks, wildlife and game reserves conduct their official duties in or near proximity to the parks, wildlife and game reserves such agencies protect and regulate.”
Hughes last week introduced LB 336, which would ensure a steady stream of revenue for Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala by setting up limited daily or annual nonresident park permits good only at the two lakes. Much of their income would be earmarked for them if that bill passes.
The former Natural Resources Committee chairman, who still sits on that panel, introduced LB 618 Wednesday to clarify the definitions of resident and nonresident motor vehicles for park-permit purposes.
Erdman’s Game and Parks bills also include measures to bring the commission under the governor’s control (LB 305), elect rather than appoint its board members (LB 615) and force it to compensate landowners for damages from game animals or birds (LB 468).
The Bayard senator was quick to note his companion bill (LB 469) that would set aside $10 million in state funds each of the next two fiscal years to cover such damages.
Erdman said having to cover farmers’ and ranchers’ wildlife damages might be what it takes for Game and Parks to stop being tight-fisted in handing out hunting permits.
“I am not against the hunters. I’m for the hunters,” he said. “The way we’re going to decrease the population is to increase the permits.”