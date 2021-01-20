'We get left out': Final round of Unicam bills includes proposal to move Game and Parks headquarters west

LB 562 would authorize the state to conclude an agreement with the city of Sidney to supply “a headquarters office building and related buildings and facilities.”

Most of Nebraska’s wild game and bird populations are in the west, as well as the state’s top outdoor attraction in McConaughy and other key state parks, Erdman said.

Yet “Game and Parks gives particular attention to the parks in the eastern part of the state,” he said. “We get left out, and we’re the problem child.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, Erdman added, has proved Game and Parks can relocate anywhere in Nebraska and bring jobs and money with them. “They don’t have to do it in Lincoln.”

Hughes, who was unavailable for comment, threw LB 668 into the hopper Wednesday. It would mandate that the commission relocate by June 30, 2023, to a county with 10,000 people or less and at least 200 miles away from Omaha and Lincoln.

That would rule out North Platte as a possible headquarters but cover Sidney, Ogallala and Valentine. Their counties had respective estimated 2020 populations of 8,538, 8,065 and 5,615.