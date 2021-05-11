West Central District Health Department director among those honored at UNMC commencement ceremony

The University of Nebraska Medical Center honored three individuals and Nebraska’s public health directors during its May 8 Omaha commencement ceremony, according to a press release.

UNMC hosted its commencement ceremonies in person.

Nebraska’s public health directors, including West Central District Health Department’s Shannon Vanderheiden, were collectively honored with the Chancellor’s Distinguished Service Award. The directors partnered with their communities to engage in providing expert COVID-19 public health guidance since March 2020.

In addition to their everyday duties, they were recognized for working tirelessly to overcome obstacles, identifying key data to create robust dashboards, creating partnerships to establish testing sites, conducting contact tracing, reviewing business and event plans, distributing personal protective equipment and more.

Individual awardees included the visionary who helped usher in UNMC’s current world leadership in biopreparedness; a native Nebraskan who is now one of the world’s leading scientists; and the state’s top health official who helms Nebraska’s response to the pandemic.

Longtime UNMC faculty member Dr. Philip Smith of Omaha was honored with the J.G. Elliott Award for his foresight and leadership that helped make the medical center one of the world’s shining lights in the field of biopreparedness. Smith developed the concept of a biocontainment unit at UNMC.