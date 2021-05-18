West central Nebraska airports to receive federal grants for improvement

Two west central airports are among those receiving federal grants for improvements.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration recently awarded Nebraska more than $12.6 million in grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program.

The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.

“AIP grants are vital to the health of Nebraska airports,” said Ann Richart, director of aeronautics for Nebraska. “We appreciate the support and partnership we receive from the FAA in maintaining our portion of the National Airspace System.”

The AIP receives approximately $3.2 billion in congressional funding each year. The FAA will award more than 1,500 grants this year. A complete list of grants and an interactive map of airport recipients is maintained on the FAA website.