West central Nebraska lawmakers share their agendas for the 2022 session

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon expects to take on two controversial issues with national overtones once lawmakers begin introducing new 2022 bills Wednesday.
The District 43 senator and retired U.S. Army colonel said he’ll push for a statewide “constitutional carry” firearms law and offer another bill to ensure the security of Nebraska’s election machinery.
Both likely will face obstacles, Brewer said, though he himself chairs the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee that will take them up first.
Highlights among west central Nebraska senators’ 2022 bill agendas also include a fresh push by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman to replace the state’s three major taxes with state and local “consumption taxes.”
Erdman and North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, both veterans of the Legislature’s hottest rhetorical battles, both said they’ll engage again on behalf of issues such as Brewer’s.
With only the new 60-day session left to him, however, Groene said he’ll focus on improving his 2020 “microTIF” law, seeking more state funds for Lincoln County economic projects and taking final shots at issues on which success has been elusive.
Groene said he’s glad his eight Unicameral years are almost over. “I’ve never backstabbed anybody (in the Legislature), which has happened to me,” he said.
Though he’s ready for “a change of scenery” away from Lincoln, “I’ll be a citizen of the area” after his District 42 term ends next January, he said. He and his wife, Barb, currently rent a home in North Platte.
Brewer said his gun bill reworks the original language of Legislative Bill 236, which he introduced as the 2021 session began.
It would have let Nebraska’s 90 nonmetro counties allow residents to carry firearms without permits — whether concealed or in the open — unless they’re personally banned from doing so under state or federal law.
Brewer set aside LB 236’s original text after a state attorney general’s opinion said it would unconstitutionally delegate state authority to counties. The bill was rewritten to address other firearms matters and passed.
His new bill, Brewer said, simply would let eligible Nebraskans carry weapons without permits. People now must clear a criminal background check, pay $100 and complete an eight- to 16-hour class on safe gun handling to get a concealed-weapon permit.
“This is the Second Amendment,” Brewer said. “It’s a constitutional right.”
But he said his bill wouldn’t let Nebraskans take concealed weapons into public places where they’re banned — notably bars, schools, hospitals and courtrooms.
It also would require people carrying firearms to notify law enforcement officers or first responders of that fact when contacted by them, Brewer said.
The election bill he’s considering, he said, would aim to ensure that Nebraska’s election machines — especially at the state level — “are not affected by outside electronics” with which hackers could alter vote tallies.
“There needs to be a bit more transparency about how that works,” he said.
Brewer added that he believes elections “are being run by the book” by Nebraska’s nonmetro county clerks, who typically double as election commissioners.
But Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties account for “the majority of the vote in Nebraska,” he said. “Obviously there’s a concern there.”
Groene said he may introduce his own election bills “just to give people a platform so they can come down and testify” about their concerns in public hearings.
“I don’t agree with the stolen election,” he added, meaning ongoing allegations by former President Donald Trump that voter fraud enabled current President Joe Biden to defeat him in 2020.
“But nothing’s hurt by making people feel more secure about elections,” Groene added.
Regarding other bills planned by west central Nebraska senators:
» Erdman said he’ll introduce a fresh constitutional amendment and companion bill to replace income, sales and property taxes with state and local consumption taxes.
His previous constitutional amendment (LR11CA) fell two votes short of first-round approval last spring, while its companion bill (LB 133) never left committee.
Erdman said his new versions will incorporate an attorney general’s opinion on whether his originals violate the Nebraska Constitution’s requirement that each legislative measure cover just one subject.
He remains ready to launch a consumption-tax petition drive, he added. “When people sit down and see how it will work, they support it.”
» Groene said the follow-up to his microTIF law, approved 49-0 in 2020, would raise its maximum taxable values for rehabilitated older single-family, multifamily and business buildings and add more time to recapture property taxes from rehab projects.
It also would allow microTIF when building on vacant lots, he said. “I’ve got a lot of communities where a house burned down 40 years ago and they’ve been vacant since.”
Groene said he’ll also introduce a bill favored by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry to allocate more state matching funds for helping Nebraska cities building industrial “rail parks.”
His LB 40, which won 49-0 final approval last May, provided an initial $10 million over two years. The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which worked with Groene on LB 40, submitted its application Monday for matching funds for its rail-park project just outside Hershey.
» Sens. Dan Hughes of Venango and Matt Williams of Gothenburg said they’ll mostly introduce bills related to their respective roles as chairmen of the Executive Board and the Banking, Insurance and Commerce Committee.
Williams said he’ll also offer a bill to solidify long-term funding for the Rural Workforce Housing Fund, created when lawmakers passed his LB 518 in 2017.
Like Groene, Hughes and Williams both were initially elected in 2014 and are term-limited after the 2022 session.
Williams is running to succeed the retiring Bob Phares of North Platte on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Hughes, however, said he doesn’t plan to seek another elective office. “I do have a full-time job that I truly enjoy,” he said, meaning his Perkins County farm.
