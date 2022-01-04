West central Nebraska lawmakers share their agendas for the 2022 session

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon expects to take on two controversial issues with national overtones once lawmakers begin introducing new 2022 bills Wednesday.

The District 43 senator and retired U.S. Army colonel said he’ll push for a statewide “constitutional carry” firearms law and offer another bill to ensure the security of Nebraska’s election machinery.

Both likely will face obstacles, Brewer said, though he himself chairs the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee that will take them up first.

Highlights among west central Nebraska senators’ 2022 bill agendas also include a fresh push by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman to replace the state’s three major taxes with state and local “consumption taxes.”

Erdman and North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, both veterans of the Legislature’s hottest rhetorical battles, both said they’ll engage again on behalf of issues such as Brewer’s.

With only the new 60-day session left to him, however, Groene said he’ll focus on improving his 2020 “microTIF” law, seeking more state funds for Lincoln County economic projects and taking final shots at issues on which success has been elusive.