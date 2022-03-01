What issues matter most to you in the Nebraska governor’s race? We want to know

Along with the other Lee Enterprises papers across Nebraska, we’re launching a statewide, unscientific poll to see what’s on the minds of Nebraskans.

We’re not trying to figure out what Nebraskans think is the answer to tax reform, but how important is it. Same with immigration, rural-urban tension, climate change and a number of other things.

We want to know what you care about, and then we want to help you get specific answers to how candidates prioritize and would solve issues.

We hope to see how different issues matter differently depending on where and how folks live.

You can snap a photo of the QR code attached to this article on your smartphone, and you’ll be linked to the survey automatically.

If you’re reading online, you can click here.

The survey will be open through March 15.

Your responses will help all of us have a more substantive discussion about what Nebraska needs as voters elect our next governor in November.