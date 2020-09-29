Women in Ag entrepreneurship series to feature western Neb. lavender farm

LINCOLN — “Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Our Lavender Co., a family farm near Big Springs, during its next live webcast at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, according to a press release.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.

The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Jessica Groskopf, director of the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.

Our Lavender Co. was founded in 2019 by Peggy Palser, with her daughters, Nicole Palser and Stephanie Anderson. The farm started with around 2,500 plants on one acre. From their first harvest, they began making small-batch lavender goods, sold both locally and online. In 2020, they expanded the field to around 6,000 plants, spanning 18 cultivars over five acres around their family homestead. They hope to continue to expand and make the lavender field an oasis for others and provide their rural community with opportunities through the agritourism generated by the farm.

The webcast is free to attend. Registration is required on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu. The monthly schedule will be updated there as well.