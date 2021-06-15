 Skip to main content
Work on outlet structures at Lake McConaughy will close one lane of Highway 61
The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will begin work next week on the outlet structures at Lake McConaughy.

Weather permitting, the project will begin Monday.

Both the “Morning Glory” spillway and the outlet tower will be repainted during the project which, depending upon weather, could last until the end of year.

To facilitate staging, storing and accessing equipment and materials for the project, one lane of Nebraska Highway 61 across Kingsley Dam will be closed for a short stretch near the work site. It is planned that traffic lights will be installed to regulate traffic through the work zone.

The highway will be restricted to one lane for the project’s duration, excluding the Fourth of July and Labor Day holiday weekends, during which the road will be restored to two lanes.

Allen Blasting & Coating of Wever, Iowa, is the contractor for the project.

