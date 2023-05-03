Five bills involving western Nebraska state senators appear in the Legislature’s two-year budget package, including North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson’s drive for matching funds to rebuild the fire-destroyed Nebraska National Forest 4-H Camp near Halsey.

Others would affect behavioral health spending, help rural lawyers repay student loans, make improvements at Fort Robinson State Park and assist Panhandle cities with expected but temporary population influxes when their nuclear missile sites are upgraded.

Lawmakers began budget debates Wednesday by considering Legislative Bill 814, the “mainline” bill containing the bulk of an expected $5.35 billion in state spending over each of the state’s next two fiscal years.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard is a member of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee, which released its budget proposal Monday.

The largest spending proposal by far affecting western Nebraska would be a $574.5 million transfer from the state’s Cash Reserve Fund to revive and complete the 1894 Perkins County Canal under the 1923 South Platte River Compact between Nebraska and Colorado.

Reinitiated last year by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts, the project would divert South Platte River water from just below Ovid, Colorado, through Keith County to secure Nebraska’s compact right to 500 cubic feet per second from Oct. 15 to April 1. The Legislature appropriated $53.5 million for planning last year.

Jacobson’s LB 281, cosponsored by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, called for the state to provide up to $30 million to match donations and other locally raised funds to rebuild the lost 4-H Camp.

All but one of the 1959 camp’s 17 buildings inside the hand-planted Bessey Ranger Division forest were burned to the ground by the massive Oct. 2-10 Bovee Fire. Insurance is expected to cover a small fraction of the estimated $37 million rebuilding cost.

Jacobson said Wednesday that the $10 million in the budget bill helps move the rebuilding process forward. He’ll seek a larger state contribution “if we can raise more than $10 million,” he said.

The contents of another Jacobson bill, LB 433, show up as “intent language” in a section of the Appropriations Committee’s proposal dealing with behavioral health regions such as North Platte-based Region II.

It says behavioral health regions may reallocate up to 20% of their annual budget “to accommodate emerging needs.” If more than 20% needs to be moved, the state’s director of behavioral health must permit it unless it would violate state or federal law.

The committee version of LB 814 would provide $150,000 a year over two years to help repay student loans for lawyers who choose to practice in rural Nebraska. Sumner Sen. Teresa Ibach first offered the idea in her LB 660.

Five improvement projects at Fort Robinson, centered on the historical 1874-1947 U.S. Army base near Crawford, are identified in the Appropriations Committee’s rewrite of LB 814.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne proposed increasing the state’s investment in Fort Robinson in LB 474, cosponsored by Brewer and Gering Sen. Brian Hardin.

The committee’s plan would give the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission $20 million over two years to enhance the Post Playhouse summer-stock theater building; restore Carter P. Johnson Lake north of the fort; rebuild the original 1874 post bakery; upgrade the interiors of lodging rooms located in surviving Army buildings; and build “an additional officers’ quarters” to add more lodging capacity.

Several original 1874 buildings and a handful of reconstructed ones lie within Fort Robinson’s Indian Wars footprint, south of the park’s main lodge along U.S. Highway 20.

The main loop north of the lodge still holds brick barracks and officers’ quarters from the late 1800s and early 1900s, though some were later lost.

LB 474 also had called for funds to buy the Mayhew Cabin at Nebraska City — also known as John Brown’s Cave — and establish a Standing Bear Museum on Ponca Tribe of Nebraska land near Niobrara. Those two projects aren’t in the Appropriations Committee version of LB 814.

Game and Parks Deputy Director Jim Swenson said Wednesday that the $20 million “would greatly improve our ability to enhance the visitor experience at our popular family destination, Fort Robinson.”

He said History Nebraska, which operates the Fort Robinson Museum at the park, would have input on any reconstruction projects.

The bakery and officers’ quarters projects are “only conceptual at this point, but certainly the exterior design of either will need to match the image and time frame for the building in consideration,” Swenson said.

The Appropriations Committee budget plan also would transfer $10 million from the Cash Reserve Fund in 2024-25 in anticipation of the U.S. Department of Defense’s replacement of Minuteman III missiles and upgrades of their silos at sites in the Panhandle, southeast Wyoming and northeast Colorado.

Kimball, which experienced a brief population boom when the Minutemans were installed in the early 1970s, is expected to again host 1,500 to 3,000 temporary workers for the upgrades.

Hardin introduced LB 712 in January to provide state help for Kimball or other Panhandle towns that would have to improve their infrastructure to cope with the influx of workers.

Appropriations Committee members reworked Hardin’s proposal to let first-class cities affected by the missile upgrades receive funds to improve their electrical and water service.

The money won’t be spent “until verification that the Department of Defense will not construct such infrastructure” for those cities, a committee budget summary says.